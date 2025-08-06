Currencies / TXG
TXG: 10x Genomics Inc
13.13 USD 0.22 (1.65%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TXG exchange rate has changed by -1.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.93 and at a high of 13.35.
Follow 10x Genomics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TXG News
- Piper Sandler initiates 10X Genomics stock coverage with Neutral rating
- This Eaton Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN)
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- 10x Genomics at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Restructuring and Market Outlook
- TEM Q2 Revenues Soar Amid Coverage Issues: Time to Buy, Hold or Sell?
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.18%
- Earnings call transcript: 10X Genomics Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Cathie Wood Sells Roku Stock, Doubles Down on Biotech Bets - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, selling ROKU, buying PAGERDUTY stock
- Cathie Wood Snaps Up $17 Million Robinhood Stake on the Dip
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Robinhood, CRISPR, sells Genius Sports stock
- 10x Genomics launches Xenium Protein for integrated RNA-protein analysis
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters biotech, trims defense stock
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, 10x Genomics, Pan American Silver, Wolverine World Wide and Interface
- Cathie Wood’s ARK makes major moves in Trade Desk and Block stock
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks to Buy Amid Volatile Market Conditions
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tracking Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (BATS:ARKK)
- 10x Genomics (TXG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- 10x Genomics (TXG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 10x Genomics to acquire Scale Biosciences to expand single cell analysis
- Earnings call transcript: Torex Gold Q2 2025 miss impacts stock
- Torex Gold Q2 2025 slides: Media Luna ramp-up drives positive free cash flow
- 10x Genomics (TXG) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Daily Range
12.93 13.35
Year Range
6.78 22.52
- Previous Close
- 13.35
- Open
- 13.34
- Bid
- 13.13
- Ask
- 13.43
- Low
- 12.93
- High
- 13.35
- Volume
- 7.315 K
- Daily Change
- -1.65%
- Month Change
- -4.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.44%
- Year Change
- -41.70%
