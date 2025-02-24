通貨 / TMP
TMP: Tompkins Financial Corporation
71.24 USD 2.80 (4.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TMPの今日の為替レートは、4.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり68.60の安値と71.30の高値で取引されました。
Tompkins Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
68.60 71.30
1年のレンジ
54.16 79.00
- 以前の終値
- 68.44
- 始値
- 68.60
- 買値
- 71.24
- 買値
- 71.54
- 安値
- 68.60
- 高値
- 71.30
- 出来高
- 78
- 1日の変化
- 4.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.84%
- 1年の変化
- 24.87%
