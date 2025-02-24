クォートセクション
通貨 / TMP
株に戻る

TMP: Tompkins Financial Corporation

71.24 USD 2.80 (4.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TMPの今日の為替レートは、4.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり68.60の安値と71.30の高値で取引されました。

Tompkins Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TMP News

1日のレンジ
68.60 71.30
1年のレンジ
54.16 79.00
以前の終値
68.44
始値
68.60
買値
71.24
買値
71.54
安値
68.60
高値
71.30
出来高
78
1日の変化
4.09%
1ヶ月の変化
3.35%
6ヶ月の変化
13.84%
1年の変化
24.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K