통화 / TMP
TMP: Tompkins Financial Corporation
69.28 USD 1.96 (2.75%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TMP 환율이 오늘 -2.75%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 69.13이고 고가는 70.28이었습니다.
Tompkins Financial Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TMP News
일일 변동 비율
69.13 70.28
년간 변동
54.16 79.00
- 이전 종가
- 71.24
- 시가
- 70.02
- Bid
- 69.28
- Ask
- 69.58
- 저가
- 69.13
- 고가
- 70.28
- 볼륨
- 60
- 일일 변동
- -2.75%
- 월 변동
- 0.51%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 21.44%
20 9월, 토요일