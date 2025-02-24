Divisas / TMP
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TMP: Tompkins Financial Corporation
68.44 USD 0.75 (1.11%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TMP de hoy ha cambiado un 1.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 68.22, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 70.38.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Tompkins Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TMP News
- Tompkins Financial Corporation Stock: Balance Sheet Repricing Ongoing Tailwind (NYSE:TMP)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Tompkins earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Tompkins Financial Corporation: Not Bad, But Not Great (NYSE:TMP)
- Tompkins Financial Corporation: Dividend Attractiveness Is Not Enough (NYSE:TMP)
- Meet the nine private humanoid robot firms shaping the future
- Tompkins Financial Stock: Underearning And Undervalued (NYSE:TMP)
- Exclusive | Trump Family Has Held Deal Talks With Binance Following Crypto Exchange’s Guilty Plea
- Tompkins Financial Corporation Is More Expensive Than I'm Comfortable With (NYSE:TMP)
Rango diario
68.22 70.38
Rango anual
54.16 79.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 67.69
- Open
- 68.31
- Bid
- 68.44
- Ask
- 68.74
- Low
- 68.22
- High
- 70.38
- Volumen
- 64
- Cambio diario
- 1.11%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.71%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.36%
- Cambio anual
- 19.96%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B