通貨 / TKR
TKR: Timken Company (The)

79.08 USD 1.93 (2.50%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TKRの今日の為替レートは、2.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.51の安値と79.47の高値で取引されました。

Timken Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
77.51 79.47
1年のレンジ
56.20 87.52
以前の終値
77.15
始値
77.67
買値
79.08
買値
79.38
安値
77.51
高値
79.47
出来高
997
1日の変化
2.50%
1ヶ月の変化
3.79%
6ヶ月の変化
15.41%
1年の変化
-5.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K