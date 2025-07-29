通貨 / TKR
TKR: Timken Company (The)
79.08 USD 1.93 (2.50%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TKRの今日の為替レートは、2.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.51の安値と79.47の高値で取引されました。
Timken Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TKR News
- The Timken Company (TKR) Presents at 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:TKR) 2025-09-18
- JPモルガン、ティムケンを「ニュートラル」で新規カバー、経営陣交代と短期サイクルリスクを指摘
- JPMorgan starts Timken at Neutral, cites leadership shift and short-cycle risks
- JPモルガン・チェース・アンド・カンパニーがティムケン株を「中立」評価で新規カバレッジ開始、目標価格80ドル
- JPMorgan initiates Timken stock coverage with Neutral rating, $80 target
- The Timken Company (TKR) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:TKR)
- The Timken Company (TKR) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:TKR)
- Timken stock tumbles after naming new CEO effective 2025
- Timken appoints Lucian Boldea as president and CEO
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- The Timken Company: Trading Close To FV, But Not Enough Growth To Make It A Buy (NYSE:TKR)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Timken appoints Michael A. Discenza as chief financial officer
- Timken appoints Michael A. Discenza as new chief financial officer
- Timken declares quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share
- Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Timken (TKR) Q2 EPS Beats Falls 13%
- Timken (TKR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Timken’s Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast but sees stock dip
- Timken (TKR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Timken (TKR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Timken Q2 2025 slides: organic revenue falls 2.5%, company narrows EPS guidance
- Timken’s Q2 earnings top estimates and stock holds steady
- Teradyne (TER) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
1日のレンジ
77.51 79.47
1年のレンジ
56.20 87.52
- 以前の終値
- 77.15
- 始値
- 77.67
- 買値
- 79.08
- 買値
- 79.38
- 安値
- 77.51
- 高値
- 79.47
- 出来高
- 997
- 1日の変化
- 2.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.41%
- 1年の変化
- -5.27%
