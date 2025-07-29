Valute / TKR
TKR: Timken Company (The)
77.50 USD 1.58 (2.00%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TKR ha avuto una variazione del -2.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.42 e ad un massimo di 79.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Timken Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TKR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
77.42 79.24
Intervallo Annuale
56.20 87.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 79.08
- Apertura
- 78.83
- Bid
- 77.50
- Ask
- 77.80
- Minimo
- 77.42
- Massimo
- 79.24
- Volume
- 987
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.16%
20 settembre, sabato