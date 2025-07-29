QuotazioniSezioni
TKR: Timken Company (The)

77.50 USD 1.58 (2.00%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TKR ha avuto una variazione del -2.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.42 e ad un massimo di 79.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Timken Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
77.42 79.24
Intervallo Annuale
56.20 87.52
Chiusura Precedente
79.08
Apertura
78.83
Bid
77.50
Ask
77.80
Minimo
77.42
Massimo
79.24
Volume
987
Variazione giornaliera
-2.00%
Variazione Mensile
1.72%
Variazione Semestrale
13.11%
Variazione Annuale
-7.16%
