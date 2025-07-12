Currencies / TKR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TKR: Timken Company (The)
77.70 USD 0.30 (0.39%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TKR exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.86 and at a high of 77.81.
Follow Timken Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TKR News
- JPMorgan starts Timken at Neutral, cites leadership shift and short-cycle risks
- JPMorgan initiates Timken stock coverage with Neutral rating, $80 target
- The Timken Company (TKR) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:TKR)
- The Timken Company (TKR) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:TKR)
- Timken stock tumbles after naming new CEO effective 2025
- Timken appoints Lucian Boldea as president and CEO
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- The Timken Company: Trading Close To FV, But Not Enough Growth To Make It A Buy (NYSE:TKR)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Timken appoints Michael A. Discenza as chief financial officer
- Timken appoints Michael A. Discenza as new chief financial officer
- Timken declares quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share
- Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Timken (TKR) Q2 EPS Beats Falls 13%
- Timken (TKR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Timken’s Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast but sees stock dip
- Timken (TKR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Timken (TKR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Timken Q2 2025 slides: organic revenue falls 2.5%, company narrows EPS guidance
- Timken’s Q2 earnings top estimates and stock holds steady
- Teradyne (TER) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate Timken (TKR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- SKF Stock: Swedish Special Situation (SKFRY)
Daily Range
76.86 77.81
Year Range
56.20 87.52
- Previous Close
- 77.40
- Open
- 77.45
- Bid
- 77.70
- Ask
- 78.00
- Low
- 76.86
- High
- 77.81
- Volume
- 1.234 K
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 1.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.40%
- Year Change
- -6.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%