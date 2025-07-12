QuotesSections
Currencies / TKR
TKR: Timken Company (The)

77.70 USD 0.30 (0.39%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TKR exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.86 and at a high of 77.81.

Follow Timken Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
76.86 77.81
Year Range
56.20 87.52
Previous Close
77.40
Open
77.45
Bid
77.70
Ask
78.00
Low
76.86
High
77.81
Volume
1.234 K
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
1.98%
6 Months Change
13.40%
Year Change
-6.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%