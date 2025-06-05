通貨 / THO
THO: Thor Industries Inc
103.58 USD 0.48 (0.46%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
THOの今日の為替レートは、-0.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり103.16の安値と105.20の高値で取引されました。
Thor Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
THO News
- Earnings Preview: Thor Industries (THO) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- DA Davidsonが2025年ハーシーRVショー後にThorとWinnebagoの株式に対し中立評価を維持
- DA Davidson maintains Neutral on Thor and Winnebago stock after RV show
- Thor Industries (THO) Moves 3.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- RV Maker Thor Industries Stock Sees RS Rating Ride Higher
- THOR Industries: I'm Not Ready To Hop On This Ride Yet (NYSE:THO)
- Thor Industries: Stretched Valuation, Tough Quarters Ahead, Limited Long-Term Upside
- Lucid Stock Is Still Not Worth Your Money (NASDAQ:LCID)
- Benchmark maintains Thor Industries stock rating at Hold amid RV sector headwinds
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- This AppFolio Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Thor Industries stock upgraded by KeyBanc on potential growth drivers
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Thor Industries Stock We Don't?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- RV industry shipments decline 15.1% in May as towable units slump
- Winnebago Industries stock price target lowered to $50 at BMO Capital
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Thor Industries authorizes $400 million share repurchase program
- BMO Capital lowers Winnebago stock price target on weaker outlook
- Thor Industries declares quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share
- Airstream and Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launch Limited Edition Travel Trailer
- THOR Industries Stock: Accelerating With Caution After The Potholes (NYSE:THO)
- Winnebago says job cuts are coming. Why Trump’s tariffs can be blamed.
- BMO Capital maintains outperform rating on Thor Industries stock
1日のレンジ
103.16 105.20
1年のレンジ
63.16 118.86
- 以前の終値
- 104.06
- 始値
- 104.83
- 買値
- 103.58
- 買値
- 103.88
- 安値
- 103.16
- 高値
- 105.20
- 出来高
- 1.746 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 38.20%
- 1年の変化
- -5.64%
