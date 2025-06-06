QuotazioniSezioni
THO: Thor Industries Inc

102.73 USD 0.85 (0.82%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio THO ha avuto una variazione del -0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.91 e ad un massimo di 104.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Thor Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
101.91 104.81
Intervallo Annuale
63.16 118.86
Chiusura Precedente
103.58
Apertura
104.30
Bid
102.73
Ask
103.03
Minimo
101.91
Massimo
104.81
Volume
1.886 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.82%
Variazione Mensile
-4.53%
Variazione Semestrale
37.06%
Variazione Annuale
-6.41%
