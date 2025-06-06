Valute / THO
THO: Thor Industries Inc
102.73 USD 0.85 (0.82%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio THO ha avuto una variazione del -0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.91 e ad un massimo di 104.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Thor Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
101.91 104.81
Intervallo Annuale
63.16 118.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 103.58
- Apertura
- 104.30
- Bid
- 102.73
- Ask
- 103.03
- Minimo
- 101.91
- Massimo
- 104.81
- Volume
- 1.886 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.41%
20 settembre, sabato