THFF: First Financial Corporation Indiana
59.72 USD 1.76 (3.04%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
THFFの今日の為替レートは、3.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.77の安値と59.72の高値で取引されました。
First Financial Corporation Indianaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
57.77 59.72
1年のレンジ
40.57 60.77
- 以前の終値
- 57.96
- 始値
- 57.92
- 買値
- 59.72
- 買値
- 60.02
- 安値
- 57.77
- 高値
- 59.72
- 出来高
- 237
- 1日の変化
- 3.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.18%
- 1年の変化
- 38.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K