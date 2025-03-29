CotizacionesSecciones
THFF
THFF: First Financial Corporation Indiana

57.96 USD 0.76 (1.33%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de THFF de hoy ha cambiado un 1.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 57.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 59.50.

Rango diario
57.75 59.50
Rango anual
40.57 60.77
Cierres anteriores
57.20
Open
57.87
Bid
57.96
Ask
58.26
Low
57.75
High
59.50
Volumen
119
Cambio diario
1.33%
Cambio mensual
-0.92%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.55%
Cambio anual
33.98%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B