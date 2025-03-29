QuotesSections
Currencies / THFF
Back to US Stock Market

THFF: First Financial Corporation Indiana

57.20 USD 0.74 (1.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

THFF exchange rate has changed by -1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.83 and at a high of 58.09.

Follow First Financial Corporation Indiana dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

THFF News

Daily Range
56.83 58.09
Year Range
40.57 60.77
Previous Close
57.94
Open
57.75
Bid
57.20
Ask
57.50
Low
56.83
High
58.09
Volume
83
Daily Change
-1.28%
Month Change
-2.22%
6 Months Change
17.99%
Year Change
32.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%