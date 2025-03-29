Currencies / THFF
THFF: First Financial Corporation Indiana
57.20 USD 0.74 (1.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
THFF exchange rate has changed by -1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.83 and at a high of 58.09.
Follow First Financial Corporation Indiana dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
THFF News
Daily Range
56.83 58.09
Year Range
40.57 60.77
- Previous Close
- 57.94
- Open
- 57.75
- Bid
- 57.20
- Ask
- 57.50
- Low
- 56.83
- High
- 58.09
- Volume
- 83
- Daily Change
- -1.28%
- Month Change
- -2.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.99%
- Year Change
- 32.22%
