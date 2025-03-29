Valute / THFF
THFF: First Financial Corporation Indiana
58.46 USD 1.26 (2.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio THFF ha avuto una variazione del -2.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.40 e ad un massimo di 59.69.
Segui le dinamiche di First Financial Corporation Indiana. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
THFF News
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.40 59.69
Intervallo Annuale
40.57 60.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.72
- Apertura
- 59.69
- Bid
- 58.46
- Ask
- 58.76
- Minimo
- 58.40
- Massimo
- 59.69
- Volume
- 193
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.14%
20 settembre, sabato