通貨 / TEX
TEX: Terex Corporation
53.37 USD 0.76 (1.44%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TEXの今日の為替レートは、1.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.02の安値と53.89の高値で取引されました。
Terex Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
52.02 53.89
1年のレンジ
31.53 58.66
- 以前の終値
- 52.61
- 始値
- 52.57
- 買値
- 53.37
- 買値
- 53.67
- 安値
- 52.02
- 高値
- 53.89
- 出来高
- 1.180 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 43.97%
- 1年の変化
- 1.10%
