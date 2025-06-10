Währungen / TEX
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
TEX: Terex Corporation
53.37 USD 0.76 (1.44%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TEX hat sich für heute um 1.44% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 52.02 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.89 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Terex Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TEX News
- Dover: Becoming Relatively Compelling (NYSE:DOV)
- Terex Inks Deal to Divest Tower & Rough Terrain Crane Businesses
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and The Manitowoc
- CAT Down 5% Since Q2 Earnings Miss: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Terex completes term loan re-pricing, expects $3 million annual savings
- Manitowoc Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline 4% Y/Y
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Caterpillar, Terex and Komatsu
- Caterpillar Sees Volume Rebound in Q2: Is the Worst Finally Over?
- CAT Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y on Tariff-Driven Cost Surge
- Terex Stock: Shifting To Hold, As I Stay On The Sidelines (NYSE:TEX)
- Terex (TEX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 8%
- Don't Overlook Terex (TEX) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Caterpillar is Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Terex (TEX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Terex (TEX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Terex beats estimates, maintains full-year outlook amid mixed segment performance
- Terex Q2 2025 slides: Mixed segment performance as company maintains full-year guidance
- Earnings Preview: Terex (TEX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and Hyster-Yale
- 4 Stocks to Watch in the Promising Construction & Mining Equipment Industry
- Terex announces quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share
- Raymond James maintains Terex stock rating, sees margin pressure in AWP segment
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- JPMorgan raises Terex stock price target to $50, maintains neutral
Tagesspanne
52.02 53.89
Jahresspanne
31.53 58.66
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 52.61
- Eröffnung
- 52.57
- Bid
- 53.37
- Ask
- 53.67
- Tief
- 52.02
- Hoch
- 53.89
- Volumen
- 1.180 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.44%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.48%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 43.97%
- Jahresänderung
- 1.10%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K