Valute / TEX
TEX: Terex Corporation
51.97 USD 1.40 (2.62%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TEX ha avuto una variazione del -2.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.84 e ad un massimo di 53.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Terex Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TEX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
51.84 53.67
Intervallo Annuale
31.53 58.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.37
- Apertura
- 53.49
- Bid
- 51.97
- Ask
- 52.27
- Minimo
- 51.84
- Massimo
- 53.67
- Volume
- 1.044 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.55%
20 settembre, sabato