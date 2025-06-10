Divisas / TEX
TEX: Terex Corporation
52.61 USD 0.32 (0.60%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TEX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.60%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 54.85.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Terex Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
TEX News
Rango diario
52.28 54.85
Rango anual
31.53 58.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 52.93
- Open
- 53.08
- Bid
- 52.61
- Ask
- 52.91
- Low
- 52.28
- High
- 54.85
- Volumen
- 2.196 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.60%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.92%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 41.92%
- Cambio anual
- -0.34%
