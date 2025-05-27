Currencies / TEX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TEX: Terex Corporation
52.23 USD 1.32 (2.46%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TEX exchange rate has changed by -2.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.10 and at a high of 53.95.
Follow Terex Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TEX News
- Terex Inks Deal to Divest Tower & Rough Terrain Crane Businesses
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and The Manitowoc
- CAT Down 5% Since Q2 Earnings Miss: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Terex completes term loan re-pricing, expects $3 million annual savings
- Manitowoc Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline 4% Y/Y
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Caterpillar, Terex and Komatsu
- Caterpillar Sees Volume Rebound in Q2: Is the Worst Finally Over?
- CAT Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y on Tariff-Driven Cost Surge
- Terex Stock: Shifting To Hold, As I Stay On The Sidelines (NYSE:TEX)
- Terex (TEX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 8%
- Don't Overlook Terex (TEX) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Caterpillar is Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Terex (TEX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Terex (TEX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Terex beats estimates, maintains full-year outlook amid mixed segment performance
- Terex Q2 2025 slides: Mixed segment performance as company maintains full-year guidance
- Earnings Preview: Terex (TEX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and Hyster-Yale
- 4 Stocks to Watch in the Promising Construction & Mining Equipment Industry
- Terex announces quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share
- Raymond James maintains Terex stock rating, sees margin pressure in AWP segment
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- JPMorgan raises Terex stock price target to $50, maintains neutral
- Goldman Sachs: Machinery supply is improving for the first time in three years
Daily Range
52.10 53.95
Year Range
31.53 58.66
- Previous Close
- 53.55
- Open
- 53.62
- Bid
- 52.23
- Ask
- 52.53
- Low
- 52.10
- High
- 53.95
- Volume
- 806
- Daily Change
- -2.46%
- Month Change
- 7.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.90%
- Year Change
- -1.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%