통화 / TEX
TEX: Terex Corporation
51.97 USD 1.40 (2.62%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TEX 환율이 오늘 -2.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 51.84이고 고가는 53.67이었습니다.
Terex Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
51.84 53.67
년간 변동
31.53 58.66
- 이전 종가
- 53.37
- 시가
- 53.49
- Bid
- 51.97
- Ask
- 52.27
- 저가
- 51.84
- 고가
- 53.67
- 볼륨
- 1.044 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.62%
- 월 변동
- 6.61%
- 6개월 변동
- 40.19%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.55%
20 9월, 토요일