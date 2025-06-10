货币 / TEX
TEX: Terex Corporation
53.90 USD 0.97 (1.83%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TEX汇率已更改1.83%。当日，交易品种以低点52.84和高点53.91进行交易。
关注Terex Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TEX新闻
日范围
52.84 53.91
年范围
31.53 58.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 52.93
- 开盘价
- 53.08
- 卖价
- 53.90
- 买价
- 54.20
- 最低价
- 52.84
- 最高价
- 53.91
- 交易量
- 212
- 日变化
- 1.83%
- 月变化
- 10.56%
- 6个月变化
- 45.40%
- 年变化
- 2.10%
