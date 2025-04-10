クォートセクション
TAGS: Teucrium Agricultural Fund ETV

23.61 USD 0.29 (1.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TAGSの今日の為替レートは、-1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.60の安値と23.61の高値で取引されました。

Teucrium Agricultural Fund ETVダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TAGS News

1日のレンジ
23.60 23.61
1年のレンジ
23.45 27.30
以前の終値
23.90
始値
23.60
買値
23.61
買値
23.91
安値
23.60
高値
23.61
出来高
3
1日の変化
-1.21%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.96%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.95%
1年の変化
-12.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K