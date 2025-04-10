Currencies / TAGS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TAGS: Teucrium Agricultural Fund ETV
23.98 USD 0.11 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TAGS exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.95 and at a high of 23.98.
Follow Teucrium Agricultural Fund ETV dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TAGS News
- The Commodities Feed: IEA Expects Record Oil Glut Next Year
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- While Corn Yield Expectations Trend Higher, Weather Remains A Key Factor
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Commodities: Oil Lower On Prospects Of A Zelensky-Putin Meeting
- Why Grains And Oilseed Options Are Trending Shorter Term
- Commodities: Oil Falls Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meeting
- Commodities: Oil Falls After Latest OPEC+ Supply Hike
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- Commodities: Oil Shrugs Off Latest EU Sanctions On Russian Energy
- Commodities: Oil Market Awaits Trump's Russia Statement
- Commodities: OPEC+ Nearing The End Of Supply Hikes
- Commodities: Oil Market Shrugs Off OPEC+ Supply Increase
- Commodities: OPEC+ Seen Agreeing To Another Large Supply Increase
- The App Store’s new AI-generated tags are live in the beta
- Commodities: U.S. Drilling Slows Further
- Weekly Market Pulse: Extension Day?
- Why Micro Ingredients Are Of Increasing Global Importance
- Higher OPEC+ Supply And Geopolitics Dominate Oil Market
- Commodities: Noise Around OPEC+ Production Increases
- Gold Hits Fresh Record High
- US Food And Agri Trade Deficit Still Key In Future Talks With EU
- Mixed Results, Clear Signals: Navigating Resource Equities In A Shifting Macro Landscape
- The Tariff Pause
Daily Range
23.95 23.98
Year Range
23.45 27.30
- Previous Close
- 23.87
- Open
- 23.95
- Bid
- 23.98
- Ask
- 24.28
- Low
- 23.95
- High
- 23.98
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.51%
- Year Change
- -11.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%