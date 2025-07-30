クォートセクション
通貨 / SWX
株に戻る

SWX: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (DE)

78.98 USD 0.18 (0.23%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SWXの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり78.43の安値と79.66の高値で取引されました。

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SWX News

1日のレンジ
78.43 79.66
1年のレンジ
64.69 80.54
以前の終値
79.16
始値
78.89
買値
78.98
買値
79.28
安値
78.43
高値
79.66
出来高
638
1日の変化
-0.23%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.29%
6ヶ月の変化
10.38%
1年の変化
7.28%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K