通貨 / SWX
SWX: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (DE)
78.98 USD 0.18 (0.23%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SWXの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり78.43の安値と79.66の高値で取引されました。
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SWX News
- サウスウェスト・ガス、第4四半期配当を1株当たり0.62ドルと発表
- Southwest Gas declares $0.62 per share fourth quarter dividend
- センチュリ、サウスウエスト・ガスからの分離を完了し新取締役会議長を任命
- サンドバル氏、サウスウェストガスの株式を1,885ドル分購入
- Sandoval, Southwest Gas director, buys $1,885 in stock
- Southwest Gas Holdings: True Value Of Core Business Is Currently Obscured (undefined:SWX)
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- This Southwest Gas Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Friday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- BofA Securities upgrades Southwest Gas stock rating to Buy on Centuri sale
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- Southwest Gas stock hits 52-week high at 80.32 USD
- Centuri Holdings stock drops after Southwest Gas prices secondary offering
- Southwest Gas Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Southwest Gas Holdings Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Southwest Gas Q2 2025 presentation: 22% profit growth, reaffirms full-year guidance
- Southwest Gas (SWX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Southwest Gas shares fall 3% as Q2 revenue misses estimates
- Southwest Gas Hold earnings beat by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- Sempra Energy Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Icahn Enterprises Q2 2025 slides: Narrowed losses amid continued segment challenges
- Duke Energy Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Southwest Gas Holdings outlook revised to stable by Fitch
- Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
1日のレンジ
78.43 79.66
1年のレンジ
64.69 80.54
- 以前の終値
- 79.16
- 始値
- 78.89
- 買値
- 78.98
- 買値
- 79.28
- 安値
- 78.43
- 高値
- 79.66
- 出来高
- 638
- 1日の変化
- -0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.38%
- 1年の変化
- 7.28%
