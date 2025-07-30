QuotazioniSezioni
SWX: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (DE)

78.45 USD 0.53 (0.67%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SWX ha avuto una variazione del -0.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 78.11 e ad un massimo di 79.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (DE). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato.

Intervallo Giornaliero
78.11 79.07
Intervallo Annuale
64.69 80.54
Chiusura Precedente
78.98
Apertura
79.06
Bid
78.45
Ask
78.75
Minimo
78.11
Massimo
79.07
Volume
566
Variazione giornaliera
-0.67%
Variazione Mensile
-0.96%
Variazione Semestrale
9.64%
Variazione Annuale
6.56%
