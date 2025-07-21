QuotesSections
SWX: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (DE)

78.57 USD 1.09 (1.37%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SWX exchange rate has changed by -1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.55 and at a high of 79.45.

Follow Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
78.55 79.45
Year Range
64.69 80.54
Previous Close
79.66
Open
79.23
Bid
78.57
Ask
78.87
Low
78.55
High
79.45
Volume
291
Daily Change
-1.37%
Month Change
-0.81%
6 Months Change
9.81%
Year Change
6.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%