SWX: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (DE)
78.57 USD 1.09 (1.37%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SWX exchange rate has changed by -1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.55 and at a high of 79.45.
Follow Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
78.55 79.45
Year Range
64.69 80.54
- Previous Close
- 79.66
- Open
- 79.23
- Bid
- 78.57
- Ask
- 78.87
- Low
- 78.55
- High
- 79.45
- Volume
- 291
- Daily Change
- -1.37%
- Month Change
- -0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.81%
- Year Change
- 6.72%
