SR: Spire Inc

76.39 USD 0.43 (0.57%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SRの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり75.55の安値と77.34の高値で取引されました。

Spire Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
75.55 77.34
1年のレンジ
61.55 79.81
以前の終値
75.96
始値
75.55
買値
76.39
買値
76.69
安値
75.55
高値
77.34
出来高
508
1日の変化
0.57%
1ヶ月の変化
0.55%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.46%
1年の変化
13.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K