SR: Spire Inc
76.39 USD 0.43 (0.57%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SRの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり75.55の安値と77.34の高値で取引されました。
Spire Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SR News
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Here's Why Spire (SR) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Spire Stock: Undervalued And Opportunistic Natural Gas Utility (NYSE:SR)
- みずほ、ミズーリ州の上昇ポテンシャルを理由にスパイアの目標株価を83ドルに引き上げ
- Mizuho raises Spire stock price target to $83 on Missouri upside potential
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Capital Investments & Customer Expansion Fuel Spire's Growth
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- Here's Why Spire (SR) is a Strong Value Stock
- BofA cuts Spire rating on Piedmont deal, weak earnings outlook
- BofA Securities downgrades Spire stock rating to Underperform on Piedmont acquisition concerns
- MDU Resources Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Narrowed
- UGI Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Southwest Gas Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Atmos Energy Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- ONE Gas Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Up
- Spire Q3 2025 slides: Utility returns to profitability, announces $2.48B acquisition
- Duke Energy Q2 2025 slides: strategic transactions to fund $87B capital plan
- Spire Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SR)
- Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Spire (SR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Spire earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
1日のレンジ
75.55 77.34
1年のレンジ
61.55 79.81
- 以前の終値
- 75.96
- 始値
- 75.55
- 買値
- 76.39
- 買値
- 76.69
- 安値
- 75.55
- 高値
- 77.34
- 出来高
- 508
- 1日の変化
- 0.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.46%
- 1年の変化
- 13.86%
