Valute / SR
SR: Spire Inc
76.45 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SR ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.16 e ad un massimo di 76.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Spire Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.16 76.95
Intervallo Annuale
61.55 79.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.39
- Apertura
- 76.66
- Bid
- 76.45
- Ask
- 76.75
- Minimo
- 76.16
- Massimo
- 76.95
- Volume
- 462
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.95%
20 settembre, sabato