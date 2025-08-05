QuotazioniSezioni
SR: Spire Inc

76.45 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SR ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.16 e ad un massimo di 76.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Spire Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.16 76.95
Intervallo Annuale
61.55 79.81
Chiusura Precedente
76.39
Apertura
76.66
Bid
76.45
Ask
76.75
Minimo
76.16
Massimo
76.95
Volume
462
Variazione giornaliera
0.08%
Variazione Mensile
0.63%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.39%
Variazione Annuale
13.95%
20 settembre, sabato