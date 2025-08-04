Currencies / SR
SR: Spire Inc
75.17 USD 1.10 (1.44%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SR exchange rate has changed by -1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.07 and at a high of 76.02.
Follow Spire Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
75.07 76.02
Year Range
61.55 79.81
- Previous Close
- 76.27
- Open
- 75.94
- Bid
- 75.17
- Ask
- 75.47
- Low
- 75.07
- High
- 76.02
- Volume
- 524
- Daily Change
- -1.44%
- Month Change
- -1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.02%
- Year Change
- 12.04%
