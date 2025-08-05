통화 / SR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SR: Spire Inc
76.45 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SR 환율이 오늘 0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 76.16이고 고가는 76.95이었습니다.
Spire Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SR News
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Here's Why Spire (SR) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Spire Stock: Undervalued And Opportunistic Natural Gas Utility (NYSE:SR)
- 미주호, Spire 목표 주가 83달러로 상향 조정
- Mizuho raises Spire stock price target to $83 on Missouri upside potential
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Capital Investments & Customer Expansion Fuel Spire's Growth
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- Here's Why Spire (SR) is a Strong Value Stock
- BofA cuts Spire rating on Piedmont deal, weak earnings outlook
- BofA Securities downgrades Spire stock rating to Underperform on Piedmont acquisition concerns
- MDU Resources Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Narrowed
- UGI Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Southwest Gas Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Atmos Energy Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- ONE Gas Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Up
- Spire Q3 2025 slides: Utility returns to profitability, announces $2.48B acquisition
- Duke Energy Q2 2025 slides: strategic transactions to fund $87B capital plan
- Spire Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SR)
- Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Spire (SR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Spire earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
일일 변동 비율
76.16 76.95
년간 변동
61.55 79.81
- 이전 종가
- 76.39
- 시가
- 76.66
- Bid
- 76.45
- Ask
- 76.75
- 저가
- 76.16
- 고가
- 76.95
- 볼륨
- 462
- 일일 변동
- 0.08%
- 월 변동
- 0.63%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.39%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.95%
20 9월, 토요일