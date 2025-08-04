货币 / SR
SR: Spire Inc
76.38 USD 1.40 (1.87%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SR汇率已更改1.87%。当日，交易品种以低点75.30和高点76.40进行交易。
关注Spire Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SR新闻
- Here's Why Spire (SR) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Spire Stock: Undervalued And Opportunistic Natural Gas Utility (NYSE:SR)
- 美银美林下调Spire评级至"减持"，目标价降至76美元
- Mizuho raises Spire stock price target to $83 on Missouri upside potential
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Capital Investments & Customer Expansion Fuel Spire's Growth
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- Here's Why Spire (SR) is a Strong Value Stock
- BofA cuts Spire rating on Piedmont deal, weak earnings outlook
- BofA Securities downgrades Spire stock rating to Underperform on Piedmont acquisition concerns
- MDU Resources Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Narrowed
- UGI Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Southwest Gas Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Atmos Energy Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- ONE Gas Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Up
- Spire Q3 2025 slides: Utility returns to profitability, announces $2.48B acquisition
- Duke Energy Q2 2025 slides: strategic transactions to fund $87B capital plan
- Spire Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SR)
- Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Spire (SR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Spire earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- NiSource to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
日范围
75.30 76.40
年范围
61.55 79.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 74.98
- 开盘价
- 75.39
- 卖价
- 76.38
- 买价
- 76.68
- 最低价
- 75.30
- 最高价
- 76.40
- 交易量
- 226
- 日变化
- 1.87%
- 月变化
- 0.54%
- 6个月变化
- -2.48%
- 年变化
- 13.85%
