通貨 / SPHD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SPHD: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
49.01 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPHDの今日の為替レートは、-0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.92の安値と49.13の高値で取引されました。
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPHD News
- Should Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- S&P 500 Reaches New Height As Investors Shift Time Horizon
- SPHD: High Dividends, High Volatility (NYSEARCA:SPHD)
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- SPHD: High Dividend Stocks May Outperform As Treasury Yields Fall (NYSEARCA:SPHD)
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- The Bubble Term
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- S&P 500 Index Buybacks Hit Record
- Is Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- S&P 500 Earnings: One Unusual Aspect To Q3 ’25 Earnings Estimates
- Should Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Oil Is Probably Not The Market’s Biggest Threat
- Redefining Dividend Dynamics For Equity Income Investors
- S&P 500 Looking At Fed For Direction On Interest Rates
1日のレンジ
48.92 49.13
1年のレンジ
43.39 51.89
- 以前の終値
- 49.02
- 始値
- 48.96
- 買値
- 49.01
- 買値
- 49.31
- 安値
- 48.92
- 高値
- 49.13
- 出来高
- 456
- 1日の変化
- -0.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.53%
- 1年の変化
- -3.10%
25 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 3.3%
- 前
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 1.6%
- 前
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 6.8%
- 前
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -0.5%
- 前
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 0.6%
- 前
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- $42.847 B
- 前
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 0.1%
- 前
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 208 K
- 前
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 1.913 M
- 前
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.925%