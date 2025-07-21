Currencies / SPHD
SPHD: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
48.98 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPHD exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.96 and at a high of 49.12.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPHD News
- Should Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- S&P 500 Reaches New Height As Investors Shift Time Horizon
- SPHD: High Dividends, High Volatility (NYSEARCA:SPHD)
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- SPHD: High Dividend Stocks May Outperform As Treasury Yields Fall (NYSEARCA:SPHD)
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- The Bubble Term
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- S&P 500 Index Buybacks Hit Record
- Is Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- S&P 500 Earnings: One Unusual Aspect To Q3 ’25 Earnings Estimates
- Should Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Oil Is Probably Not The Market’s Biggest Threat
- Redefining Dividend Dynamics For Equity Income Investors
- S&P 500 Looking At Fed For Direction On Interest Rates
Daily Range
48.96 49.12
Year Range
43.39 51.89
- Previous Close
- 49.02
- Open
- 48.96
- Bid
- 48.98
- Ask
- 49.28
- Low
- 48.96
- High
- 49.12
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- -0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.59%
- Year Change
- -3.16%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%