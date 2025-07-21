QuotesSections
Currencies / SPHD
Back to US Stock Market

SPHD: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

48.98 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPHD exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.96 and at a high of 49.12.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPHD News

Daily Range
48.96 49.12
Year Range
43.39 51.89
Previous Close
49.02
Open
48.96
Bid
48.98
Ask
49.28
Low
48.96
High
49.12
Volume
64
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
-0.69%
6 Months Change
-2.59%
Year Change
-3.16%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%