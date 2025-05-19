クォートセクション
SOC: Sable Offshore Corp

24.06 USD 0.43 (1.76%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SOCの今日の為替レートは、-1.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.77の安値と24.35の高値で取引されました。

Sable Offshore Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
22.77 24.35
1年のレンジ
16.26 34.58
以前の終値
24.49
始値
24.22
買値
24.06
買値
24.36
安値
22.77
高値
24.35
出来高
7.784 K
1日の変化
-1.76%
1ヶ月の変化
-8.55%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.91%
1年の変化
2.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K