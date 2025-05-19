通貨 / SOC
SOC: Sable Offshore Corp
24.06 USD 0.43 (1.76%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SOCの今日の為替レートは、-1.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.77の安値と24.35の高値で取引されました。
Sable Offshore Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOC News
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Fox, PACS Group, News Corp And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Implied Volatility Surging for Sable Offshore Stock Options
- Tesla shareholder group urges probe, ‘appropriate remedial action’ from Nasdaq over Elon Musk’s $29 billion pay package
- Sable Offshore: Stretched Valuation Not Justified By Risk Or Future EBITDA – Avoid (SOC)
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Pilgrim Global ICAV sells Sable Offshore (SOC) shares worth $3.6m
- Sable Offshore stock surges after partial court win
- Sable Offshore Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Sable Offshore Stock: Underappreciated And Undervalued (NYSE:SOC)
- Sable Offshore Corp. Announces Shareholder Voting Results
- Tourlite Capital Q1 2025 Investor Letter
- 5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Benchmark maintains Buy on Sable Offshore, $47 target amid injunction
- Sable Offshore Corp stock sinks following court injunction
- TD Cowen maintains $40 target on Sable Offshore stock
- DHT Holdings Posts Weak Sales, Joins Compass Diversified, Okta And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB), Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI)
- Sable Offshore completes key pipeline tests
- Sable Offshore Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option
- Sable Offshore Corp. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
- Sable Offshore plans $200 million stock offering
- Benchmark raises Sable Offshore price target to $47, maintains buy
- Sable Offshore shares surge on production restart
- Sable Offshore stock target lifted to $40 at TD Cowen
1日のレンジ
22.77 24.35
1年のレンジ
16.26 34.58
- 以前の終値
- 24.49
- 始値
- 24.22
- 買値
- 24.06
- 買値
- 24.36
- 安値
- 22.77
- 高値
- 24.35
- 出来高
- 7.784 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.91%
- 1年の変化
- 2.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K