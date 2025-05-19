Valute / SOC
SOC: Sable Offshore Corp
23.55 USD 0.51 (2.12%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SOC ha avuto una variazione del -2.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.10 e ad un massimo di 24.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Sable Offshore Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.10 24.18
Intervallo Annuale
16.26 34.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.06
- Apertura
- 23.92
- Bid
- 23.55
- Ask
- 23.85
- Minimo
- 23.10
- Massimo
- 24.18
- Volume
- 5.765 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.08%
20 settembre, sabato