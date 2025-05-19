QuotazioniSezioni
SOC: Sable Offshore Corp

23.55 USD 0.51 (2.12%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SOC ha avuto una variazione del -2.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.10 e ad un massimo di 24.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Sable Offshore Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.10 24.18
Intervallo Annuale
16.26 34.58
Chiusura Precedente
24.06
Apertura
23.92
Bid
23.55
Ask
23.85
Minimo
23.10
Massimo
24.18
Volume
5.765 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.12%
Variazione Mensile
-10.49%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.95%
Variazione Annuale
0.08%
20 settembre, sabato