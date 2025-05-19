Currencies / SOC
SOC: Sable Offshore Corp
22.42 USD 0.44 (2.00%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SOC exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.93 and at a high of 23.00.
Follow Sable Offshore Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
21.93 23.00
Year Range
16.26 34.58
- Previous Close
- 21.98
- Open
- 22.66
- Bid
- 22.42
- Ask
- 22.72
- Low
- 21.93
- High
- 23.00
- Volume
- 3.090 K
- Daily Change
- 2.00%
- Month Change
- -14.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.46%
- Year Change
- -4.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%