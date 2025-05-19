CotizacionesSecciones
SOC: Sable Offshore Corp

24.49 USD 2.07 (9.23%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SOC de hoy ha cambiado un 9.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.42, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.96.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sable Offshore Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
22.42 24.96
Rango anual
16.26 34.58
Cierres anteriores
22.42
Open
22.48
Bid
24.49
Ask
24.79
Low
22.42
High
24.96
Volumen
8.943 K
Cambio diario
9.23%
Cambio mensual
-6.92%
Cambio a 6 meses
-2.20%
Cambio anual
4.08%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B