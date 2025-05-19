Divisas / SOC
SOC: Sable Offshore Corp
24.49 USD 2.07 (9.23%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SOC de hoy ha cambiado un 9.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.42, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.96.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sable Offshore Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
22.42 24.96
Rango anual
16.26 34.58
- Cierres anteriores
- 22.42
- Open
- 22.48
- Bid
- 24.49
- Ask
- 24.79
- Low
- 22.42
- High
- 24.96
- Volumen
- 8.943 K
- Cambio diario
- 9.23%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.92%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.20%
- Cambio anual
- 4.08%
