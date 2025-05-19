통화 / SOC
SOC: Sable Offshore Corp
23.55 USD 0.51 (2.12%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SOC 환율이 오늘 -2.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.10이고 고가는 24.18이었습니다.
Sable Offshore Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SOC News
일일 변동 비율
23.10 24.18
년간 변동
16.26 34.58
- 이전 종가
- 24.06
- 시가
- 23.92
- Bid
- 23.55
- Ask
- 23.85
- 저가
- 23.10
- 고가
- 24.18
- 볼륨
- 5.765 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.12%
- 월 변동
- -10.49%
- 6개월 변동
- -5.95%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.08%
20 9월, 토요일