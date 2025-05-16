通貨 / SNFCA
SNFCA: Security National Financial Corporation - Class A
9.09 USD 0.24 (2.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SNFCAの今日の為替レートは、2.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.97の安値と9.17の高値で取引されました。
Security National Financial Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SNFCA News
- Earnings call transcript: Security National Financial sees Q2 growth amid market challenges
- Security National Financial Corporation set to join Russell 3000 ® Index
- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) Announces Completion of Lending Transaction on Residential Development Loan in Arrowhead Ranch
- Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
1日のレンジ
8.97 9.17
1年のレンジ
7.74 13.59
- 以前の終値
- 8.85
- 始値
- 9.08
- 買値
- 9.09
- 買値
- 9.39
- 安値
- 8.97
- 高値
- 9.17
- 出来高
- 124
- 1日の変化
- 2.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.60%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -24.00%
- 1年の変化
- -0.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K