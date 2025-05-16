クォートセクション
通貨 / SNFCA
SNFCA: Security National Financial Corporation - Class A

9.09 USD 0.24 (2.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SNFCAの今日の為替レートは、2.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.97の安値と9.17の高値で取引されました。

Security National Financial Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.97 9.17
1年のレンジ
7.74 13.59
以前の終値
8.85
始値
9.08
買値
9.09
買値
9.39
安値
8.97
高値
9.17
出来高
124
1日の変化
2.71%
1ヶ月の変化
2.60%
6ヶ月の変化
-24.00%
1年の変化
-0.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K