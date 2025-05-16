Currencies / SNFCA
SNFCA: Security National Financial Corporation - Class A
8.92 USD 0.31 (3.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNFCA exchange rate has changed by 3.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.59 and at a high of 9.03.
Follow Security National Financial Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SNFCA News
- Earnings call transcript: Security National Financial sees Q2 growth amid market challenges
- Security National Financial Corporation set to join Russell 3000 ® Index
- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) Announces Completion of Lending Transaction on Residential Development Loan in Arrowhead Ranch
- Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Daily Range
8.59 9.03
Year Range
7.74 13.59
- Previous Close
- 8.61
- Open
- 8.93
- Bid
- 8.92
- Ask
- 9.22
- Low
- 8.59
- High
- 9.03
- Volume
- 105
- Daily Change
- 3.60%
- Month Change
- 0.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.42%
- Year Change
- -1.98%
