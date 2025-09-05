通貨 / SKYW
SKYW: SkyWest Inc
104.52 USD 0.89 (0.86%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SKYWの今日の為替レートは、0.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり103.46の安値と104.82の高値で取引されました。
SkyWest Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SKYW News
1日のレンジ
103.46 104.82
1年のレンジ
74.70 135.57
- 以前の終値
- 103.63
- 始値
- 104.05
- 買値
- 104.52
- 買値
- 104.82
- 安値
- 103.46
- 高値
- 104.82
- 出来高
- 671
- 1日の変化
- 0.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -12.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.89%
- 1年の変化
- 23.56%
