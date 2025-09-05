クォートセクション
通貨 / SKYW
株に戻る

SKYW: SkyWest Inc

104.52 USD 0.89 (0.86%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SKYWの今日の為替レートは、0.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり103.46の安値と104.82の高値で取引されました。

SkyWest Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SKYW News

1日のレンジ
103.46 104.82
1年のレンジ
74.70 135.57
以前の終値
103.63
始値
104.05
買値
104.52
買値
104.82
安値
103.46
高値
104.82
出来高
671
1日の変化
0.86%
1ヶ月の変化
-12.77%
6ヶ月の変化
20.89%
1年の変化
23.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K