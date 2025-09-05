시세섹션
통화 / SKYW
주식로 돌아가기

SKYW: SkyWest Inc

104.24 USD 0.28 (0.27%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SKYW 환율이 오늘 -0.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 102.83이고 고가는 106.18이었습니다.

SkyWest Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SKYW News

일일 변동 비율
102.83 106.18
년간 변동
74.70 135.57
이전 종가
104.52
시가
105.29
Bid
104.24
Ask
104.54
저가
102.83
고가
106.18
볼륨
994
일일 변동
-0.27%
월 변동
-13.00%
6개월 변동
20.56%
년간 변동율
23.23%
20 9월, 토요일