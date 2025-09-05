통화 / SKYW
SKYW: SkyWest Inc
104.24 USD 0.28 (0.27%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SKYW 환율이 오늘 -0.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 102.83이고 고가는 106.18이었습니다.
SkyWest Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SKYW News
일일 변동 비율
102.83 106.18
년간 변동
74.70 135.57
- 이전 종가
- 104.52
- 시가
- 105.29
- Bid
- 104.24
- Ask
- 104.54
- 저가
- 102.83
- 고가
- 106.18
- 볼륨
- 994
- 일일 변동
- -0.27%
- 월 변동
- -13.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 23.23%
20 9월, 토요일