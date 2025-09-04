Divisas / SKYW
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SKYW: SkyWest Inc
103.63 USD 0.50 (0.48%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SKYW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 103.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 106.51.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SkyWest Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKYW News
- SkyWest to Gain From Investment Deal With Maeve Aerospace: Here's How
- C.H. Robinson Launches AI-Driven Cross-Border Freight Service
- Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Improved Q3 Revenue View, ALGT in Focus
- GE Aerospace Enters Into Services Contract With Silk Way West Airlines
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Delta Air Lines, Ryanair and SkyWest
- SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- JetBlue Airways Marks Fleet-Upgrade Milestone With E190 Exit
- 3 Airline Stocks in Focus as Industry Prospects Brighten
- Should Value Investors Buy Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Stock?
- CNI & CSX Partner to Expand Intermodal Network to Nashville
- JetBlue Expands Fort Lauderdale Network With New Routes
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) is a Trending Stock
- United Airlines Gears Up to Restart Its Services to Tel Aviv
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Ryanair, Latam Airlines and Skywest
- SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Should Value Investors Buy LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Stock?
- Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
- Here's Why SkyWest (SKYW) is a Strong Value Stock
- The Zacks Rank Explained: How to Find Strong Buy Transportation Stocks
- 6 Reasons Why You Should Add SkyWest Stock to Your Portfolio
- IBD Stock Of The Day: Embraer Clears Buy Point After Trump Tariff Turbulence. A Big U.S. Announcement Looms.
- JetBlue Issues Improved Q3 View on Upbeat Air-Travel Demand
- Alaska Airlines Expands Globally With New Iceland Service
- Old Dominion Unveils Weak LTL Unit Performance for August
Rango diario
103.50 106.51
Rango anual
74.70 135.57
- Cierres anteriores
- 104.13
- Open
- 104.61
- Bid
- 103.63
- Ask
- 103.93
- Low
- 103.50
- High
- 106.51
- Volumen
- 593
- Cambio diario
- -0.48%
- Cambio mensual
- -13.51%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 19.86%
- Cambio anual
- 22.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B