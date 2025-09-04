CotizacionesSecciones
SKYW
SKYW: SkyWest Inc

103.63 USD 0.50 (0.48%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SKYW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 103.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 106.51.

Rango diario
103.50 106.51
Rango anual
74.70 135.57
Cierres anteriores
104.13
Open
104.61
Bid
103.63
Ask
103.93
Low
103.50
High
106.51
Volumen
593
Cambio diario
-0.48%
Cambio mensual
-13.51%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.86%
Cambio anual
22.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B