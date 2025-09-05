Valute / SKYW
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SKYW: SkyWest Inc
104.24 USD 0.28 (0.27%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SKYW ha avuto una variazione del -0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.83 e ad un massimo di 106.18.
Segui le dinamiche di SkyWest Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKYW News
- Here's Why Investors Should Give American Airlines Stock a Miss Now
- Delta Strengthens Austin Presence With Route Expansions
- SkyWest to Gain From Investment Deal With Maeve Aerospace: Here's How
- C.H. Robinson Launches AI-Driven Cross-Border Freight Service
- Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Improved Q3 Revenue View, ALGT in Focus
- GE Aerospace Enters Into Services Contract With Silk Way West Airlines
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Delta Air Lines, Ryanair and SkyWest
- SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- JetBlue Airways Marks Fleet-Upgrade Milestone With E190 Exit
- 3 Airline Stocks in Focus as Industry Prospects Brighten
- Should Value Investors Buy Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Stock?
- CNI & CSX Partner to Expand Intermodal Network to Nashville
- JetBlue Expands Fort Lauderdale Network With New Routes
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) is a Trending Stock
- United Airlines Gears Up to Restart Its Services to Tel Aviv
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Ryanair, Latam Airlines and Skywest
- SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Should Value Investors Buy LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Stock?
- Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
- Here's Why SkyWest (SKYW) is a Strong Value Stock
- The Zacks Rank Explained: How to Find Strong Buy Transportation Stocks
- 6 Reasons Why You Should Add SkyWest Stock to Your Portfolio
- IBD Stock Of The Day: Embraer Clears Buy Point After Trump Tariff Turbulence. A Big U.S. Announcement Looms.
- JetBlue Issues Improved Q3 View on Upbeat Air-Travel Demand
Intervallo Giornaliero
102.83 106.18
Intervallo Annuale
74.70 135.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 104.52
- Apertura
- 105.29
- Bid
- 104.24
- Ask
- 104.54
- Minimo
- 102.83
- Massimo
- 106.18
- Volume
- 994
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -13.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.23%
20 settembre, sabato