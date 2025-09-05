QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SKYW
Tornare a Azioni

SKYW: SkyWest Inc

104.24 USD 0.28 (0.27%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SKYW ha avuto una variazione del -0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.83 e ad un massimo di 106.18.

Segui le dinamiche di SkyWest Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SKYW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
102.83 106.18
Intervallo Annuale
74.70 135.57
Chiusura Precedente
104.52
Apertura
105.29
Bid
104.24
Ask
104.54
Minimo
102.83
Massimo
106.18
Volume
994
Variazione giornaliera
-0.27%
Variazione Mensile
-13.00%
Variazione Semestrale
20.56%
Variazione Annuale
23.23%
20 settembre, sabato