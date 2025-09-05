Währungen / SKYW
SKYW: SkyWest Inc
104.52 USD 0.89 (0.86%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SKYW hat sich für heute um 0.86% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 103.46 bis zu einem Hoch von 104.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SkyWest Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SKYW News
Tagesspanne
103.46 104.82
Jahresspanne
74.70 135.57
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 103.63
- Eröffnung
- 104.05
- Bid
- 104.52
- Ask
- 104.82
- Tief
- 103.46
- Hoch
- 104.82
- Volumen
- 671
- Tagesänderung
- 0.86%
- Monatsänderung
- -12.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 20.89%
- Jahresänderung
- 23.56%
