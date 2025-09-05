KurseKategorien
Währungen / SKYW
SKYW: SkyWest Inc

104.52 USD 0.89 (0.86%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SKYW hat sich für heute um 0.86% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 103.46 bis zu einem Hoch von 104.82 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die SkyWest Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
103.46 104.82
Jahresspanne
74.70 135.57
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
103.63
Eröffnung
104.05
Bid
104.52
Ask
104.82
Tief
103.46
Hoch
104.82
Volumen
671
Tagesänderung
0.86%
Monatsänderung
-12.77%
6-Monatsänderung
20.89%
Jahresänderung
23.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K