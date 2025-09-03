Currencies / SKYW
SKYW: SkyWest Inc
104.07 USD 0.44 (0.42%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SKYW exchange rate has changed by -0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.02 and at a high of 104.51.
Follow SkyWest Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SKYW News
Daily Range
103.02 104.51
Year Range
74.70 135.57
- Previous Close
- 104.51
- Open
- 103.61
- Bid
- 104.07
- Ask
- 104.37
- Low
- 103.02
- High
- 104.51
- Volume
- 267
- Daily Change
- -0.42%
- Month Change
- -13.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.37%
- Year Change
- 23.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%