通貨 / SKT
SKT: Tanger Inc

33.81 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SKTの今日の為替レートは、-0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.60の安値と34.22の高値で取引されました。

Tanger Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SKT News

1日のレンジ
33.60 34.22
1年のレンジ
28.69 37.55
以前の終値
33.97
始値
34.22
買値
33.81
買値
34.11
安値
33.60
高値
34.22
出来高
1.538 K
1日の変化
-0.47%
1ヶ月の変化
0.48%
6ヶ月の変化
0.06%
1年の変化
1.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K