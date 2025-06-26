通貨 / SKT
SKT: Tanger Inc
33.81 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SKTの今日の為替レートは、-0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.60の安値と34.22の高値で取引されました。
Tanger Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SKT News
1日のレンジ
33.60 34.22
1年のレンジ
28.69 37.55
- 以前の終値
- 33.97
- 始値
- 34.22
- 買値
- 33.81
- 買値
- 34.11
- 安値
- 33.60
- 高値
- 34.22
- 出来高
- 1.538 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.06%
- 1年の変化
- 1.93%
