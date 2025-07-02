통화 / SKT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SKT: Tanger Inc
33.39 USD 0.42 (1.24%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SKT 환율이 오늘 -1.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.25이고 고가는 33.86이었습니다.
Tanger Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKT News
- Tanger, 캔자스시티 Legends Outlets 인수
- Tanger acquires Legends Outlets in Kansas City for $130 million
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Kimco Earns Credit Rating Upgrade, Boosts Shareholder Confidence
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- 정부, 경기 회복 신호 ‘나타나’에서 ‘강화됨’으로 개선 진단
- Tanger: Quality REIT At A Fair Price (NYSE:SKT)
- Tanger: Sell This Outlet Owner On Both Structural And Cyclical Risks (NYSE:SKT)
- Dividend Investing: 2 Names To Sell, 2 To Buy Today
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
- One Very Overrated And One Very Underrated REIT
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- These 2 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks Just Reported Fantastic Earnings -- Here's Why You Should Take a Closer Look
- Tanger Inc. (SKT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tanger (SKT) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Tanger Q2 2025 slides: 96.6% occupancy rate amid strategic portfolio expansion
- Agree Realty (ADC) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- Kite Realty Group (KRG) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock at $36
- Barclays bullish on Kimco, Federal Realty as it launches coverage of retail REITs
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock initiated at Equalweight by Barclays
- Barclays begins coverage on six U.S. shopping center REITs, rates 2 stocks Buy
일일 변동 비율
33.25 33.86
년간 변동
28.69 37.55
- 이전 종가
- 33.81
- 시가
- 33.68
- Bid
- 33.39
- Ask
- 33.69
- 저가
- 33.25
- 고가
- 33.86
- 볼륨
- 1.652 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.24%
- 월 변동
- -0.77%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.18%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.66%
20 9월, 토요일