クォートセクション
通貨 / SFL
SFL: SFL Corporation Ltd

8.06 USD 0.03 (0.37%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SFLの今日の為替レートは、-0.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.01の安値と8.13の高値で取引されました。

SFL Corporation Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.01 8.13
1年のレンジ
6.78 11.86
以前の終値
8.09
始値
8.08
買値
8.06
買値
8.36
安値
8.01
高値
8.13
出来高
931
1日の変化
-0.37%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.98%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.42%
1年の変化
-29.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K