通貨 / SFL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SFL: SFL Corporation Ltd
8.06 USD 0.03 (0.37%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SFLの今日の為替レートは、-0.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.01の安値と8.13の高値で取引されました。
SFL Corporation Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SFL News
- SFL Corporation: Weighing The Fallout Of A Dividend Cut And An Idle Hercules Rig
- Palantir, AMD Slide as Market Cap Stock Movers Dominate Tuesday Trading
- Nasdaq Down Over 300 Points; Medtronic Posts Upbeat Earnings - Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE), Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI)
- SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: SFL Corporation Q2 2025 surprises with positive EPS
- SFL (SFL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SFL Cuts Dividend Amid Fleet Renewal
- Palantir, Home Depot Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Ship Finance International stock price target lowered to $10 at BTIG
- SFL stock falls after cutting dividend on weaker drilling market
- SFLoration Ltd earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- SFL Corporation: Decent Yield With Debt Troubles (NYSE:SFL)
- SFLoration Ltd earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Undercovered Dozen: Richtech Robotics, Intesa Sanpaolo, BeiGene, Analog Devices +
- Dividend Power Dogs: 5 Ideal Safe Buys In April
- Crypto stocks down after bitcoin slump
- SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- What To Expect From SFL Corporation's Q4 Numbers, And Beyond? (NYSE:SFL)
1日のレンジ
8.01 8.13
1年のレンジ
6.78 11.86
- 以前の終値
- 8.09
- 始値
- 8.08
- 買値
- 8.06
- 買値
- 8.36
- 安値
- 8.01
- 高値
- 8.13
- 出来高
- 931
- 1日の変化
- -0.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.42%
- 1年の変化
- -29.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K