통화 / SFL
SFL: SFL Corporation Ltd
7.85 USD 0.21 (2.61%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SFL 환율이 오늘 -2.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.82이고 고가는 8.04이었습니다.
SFL Corporation Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SFL News
일일 변동 비율
7.82 8.04
년간 변동
6.78 11.86
- 이전 종가
- 8.06
- 시가
- 8.04
- Bid
- 7.85
- Ask
- 8.15
- 저가
- 7.82
- 고가
- 8.04
- 볼륨
- 1.271 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.61%
- 월 변동
- -3.56%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.96%
- 년간 변동율
- -31.50%
20 9월, 토요일