SEER: Seer Inc - Class A
2.20 USD 0.14 (6.80%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SEERの今日の為替レートは、6.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.10の安値と2.22の高値で取引されました。
Seer Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.10 2.22
1年のレンジ
1.62 2.63
- 以前の終値
- 2.06
- 始値
- 2.11
- 買値
- 2.20
- 買値
- 2.50
- 安値
- 2.10
- 高値
- 2.22
- 出来高
- 200
- 1日の変化
- 6.80%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.91%
- 1年の変化
- 11.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K